Spotify has unveiled its most-streamed artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of all time, offering a rare look at global listening habits as the platform marks a major milestone.

Leading the list of most-streamed artists is Taylor Swift, followed by Bad Bunny and Drake. Other top names include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.

Among albums, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny leads the all-time rankings, with projects like Starboy, SOS and Views also making the list.

The most-streamed song in Spotify history is “Blinding Lights,” followed by hits like “Shape of You” and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

In podcasting, The Joe Rogan Experience leads the platform’s all-time rankings, reflecting Spotify’s expansion beyond music into audio storytelling.

The lists highlight the artists and content that have not only dominated charts but remained part of everyday listening worldwide, showcasing the evolution of global music consumption in the streaming era.