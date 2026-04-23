Spotify has announced a multi-year partnership with the New York Liberty, becoming the team’s Official Music Partner in its first U.S. team deal.

The collaboration aims to blend music and basketball into a more immersive fan experience at Barclays Center. To kick things off, Spotify will host a block party for the Liberty’s home opener on May 8, with additional in-game activations and events planned throughout the season.

Fans can expect Spotify branding across the arena, appearances from mascot Ellie the Elephant, and curated moments designed to amplify the energy of live games.

Beyond the arena, the partnership will spotlight player stories, highlighting how music shapes their preparation and identity. The Liberty will also launch an official Spotify playlist, updated throughout the season with team picks and fan favorites.

Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said the partnership reflects the deep connection between music and basketball culture in New York, while Spotify’s Matthew Luhks emphasized creating an experience fans can feel every game.

The deal builds on Spotify’s growing presence in sports, following its global partnership with FC Barcelona, and marks a new step in connecting fans with both athletes and artists.