The Craft Is Redefining Hip-Hop’s Live Experience—Starting in Brooklyn

At a time when live music often prioritizes spectacle over substance, The Craft is carving out a different lane—one grounded in intentionality, respect for the art form, and a return to hip-hop’s core values.

Founded by members of the underground collective MCMI (formerly The Plague)—including Mic King, Tonedeff, PackFM, and LR Blitzkrieg—The Craft is a carefully curated event series focused on elevating the live hip-hop experience. Through thoughtful programming, pristine sound quality, and a culture-driven atmosphere, it aims to restore meaning to live performance.

“This isn’t a showcase,” Mic King explains. “It’s for those who value lyricism, stage presence, and the discipline behind the craft.”

That philosophy comes to life on April 25, 2026, at Littlefield in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. The lineup—Beanie Sigel, Grafh, Mecc Rashawn, Tiye Phoenix, and DJ Spinna—reflects a deep commitment to lyrical excellence and cultural legacy.

What distinguishes The Craft is its attention to detail. Each performer is matched with a custom cocktail, designed exclusively for the evening by Littlefield’s mixologists, merging high-level artistry with an elevated social setting. Every aspect of the night is intentional: no excess, no shortcuts, and no compromises in sound or performance.

The intimate venue plays a key role, allowing the audience to fully absorb every lyric, rhythm, and nuance.

Each artist represents a unique facet of underground hip-hop, unified by authenticity and technical mastery. Past lineups featuring ONYX, Smif-N-Wessun, 38 Spesh, and Thirstin Howl the 3rd further reinforce The Craft’s dedication to substance over hype.

At the center is Mic King, whose journey from Philadelphia battle rapper to founder and CEO of iPullRank mirrors the ethos behind the series—precision paired with authenticity.

Frustrated by the shortcomings of traditional underground venues—often plagued by poor audio and lack of organization—the MCMI team created The Craft to raise the bar and honor the culture properly.

“Fans who grew up on this music deserve an experience that reflects its significance,” King says. “That’s the standard we’re setting.”

With its April debut setting the foundation, The Craft is already planning its next event on June 20, continuing to build a platform rooted in quality, community, and respect for the art form.

For more information, visit: www.thecraft.nyc.