The Momentary Debuts 2026 Music Conecert Series Lineup With Wiz Khalfia, Berner, & 2 Chainz

Photo Credit: Malcolm “A.S.T.A.T.E” Worsham/The Vivid Vision Agency

The Momentary announced its expanding slate of 2026 music programming, further cementing its role as a premier destination for live music and culture in Northwest Arkansas. Spanning major festivals, outdoor concerts, indoor concerts, and a monthly electronic pop-up, the Momentary continues to attract globally recognized artists and emerging talent alike, offering audiences unparalleled live music experiences in a uniquely immersive setting.

Concerts on the Momentary’s Green will once again transform the expansive lawn into one of the region’s most dynamic outdoor music environments. The season kicked off April 17 with 10-time GRAMMY Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa, ATL rapper 2 Chainz, Berner, and DJ Bonics.

“Opening the Momentary’s outdoor concert season with Wiz Khalifa and thousands of fans was a powerful illustration of the ambition behind the Momentary’s music program. Since opening a powerful illustration of the ambition behind the Momentary’s music program. Since opening in 2020, our investment in live music has grown substantially and we’ve expanded in scale, scope, and national reach. These performances are central to our mission of creating meaningful cultural experiences, and they underscore our long-term vision of helping position Bentonville as a destination for exceptional live music. Northwest Arkansas is no longer just a stop along the way for artists, it’s a must-play destination,” Jill Wagar, Director of the Momentary said.

Opened in February 2020 in Downtown Bentonville, Arkansas; the Momentary is a venue for the music, art, and food of our time; and a catalyst for creativity and economic vitality. An extension of Crystal Bridges, the Momentary is ‘a living room’ where the community gathers to be inspired, connected, and joyful. The Momentary was founded by the Walton family, based on the vision of Tom, Olivia, and Steuart Walton. Its commitment to cultivating arts and cultural experiences provides more opportunities for education, engagement, and enjoyment in our region. The Momentary welcomes all with free general admission. Offerings include live music by national and regional artists, visual and performing arts, an artist-in-residence program, culinary experiences, such as national and local chef dinners, Onyx Coffee Lab, and the sky-high Tower Bar, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor festival space, and a retail shop. Since opening in 2020, the Momentary has welcomed iconic artists including The Roots, Wu-Tang Clan, Megan Moroney, Japanese Breakfast, Alabama Shakes, deadmau5, GloRilla, Jon Batiste, and John Legend, establishing the venue as a leading performance destination.

Through its growing slate of festivals, concerts, and immersive programming, the Momentary continues to shape the cultural landscape of Northwest Arkansas, bringing global artists and emerging voices together, while offering audiences a live music experience unlike anywhere else in the region.

THE MOMENTARY 2026 MUSIC LINEUP:

April 17 – Wiz Khalifa with 2Chainz, Berner, & DJ Bonics

April 23 – DOS (Random Rab b2b Lapa)

April 26 – Momma

May 2 – Wilco

May 3 – Alison Krauss & Union Station

May 21 – Megan Hamilton b2b PINEO & LOEB

June 14 – The Beths

July 21 – Lord Huron

July 25 – Death Cab for Cutie

July 30 – Rhiannon Giddens Presents American Tunes: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

August 14 – Sierra Ferrell

August 19 – Big Thief

August 29 – Chris Lake

November 6-7 – Momentous Festival

The Momentary is located at 507 SE E Street, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712. The Momentary’s Founding Funders are Walton Family Foundation, Walmart, RØDE Microphones, The Coca-Cola Company, Tyson Family Foundation, and Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.



For more information, visit theMomentary.org