Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominant playoff run, defeating the Phoenix Suns 120-107 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 37 points and nine assists, while Chet Holmgren added 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The duo powered a decisive 35-20 third quarter that flipped the game and built a commanding lead.

Another postseason game.

Another spectacular SGA performance!



37 PTS I 9 AST I 5 REB I 2 STL



OKC secures a 2-0 series lead in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google ⚡️



Game 3: Saturday, 3:30pm/et, NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/YAzKaioMBw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2026

Oklahoma City carried momentum from the first half, where Jalen Williams scored all 19 of his points on efficient shooting to help secure a halftime advantage.

The Thunder’s surge continued in the third, as Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combined to outscore Phoenix in the period. Despite a late push from Dillon Brooks, who finished with 30 points, the Suns could not close the gap.

Oklahoma City’s ability to dominate stretches remains unmatched. The team has now produced multiple 15-point swing quarters this postseason, continuing a historic trend from recent seasons.

With a 13-2 playoff record at home since last year, the Thunder have turned Paycom Center into a stronghold.

The series now shifts to Phoenix for Game 3, where the Suns will look to respond on their home floor.