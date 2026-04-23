Tyla has officially announced her sophomore album A*POP, set for release July 24 via Epic Records.

The project marks a new era for the two-time Grammy winner, who described the album as “unapologetic,” “confident,” and “global” in a newly released trailer.

A*POP is led by the Billboard chart-topping single Chanel and the viral track “She Did It Again” featuring Zara Larsson. Anticipation for the album has been building since Tyla first teased its title in the music video for “Chanel.”

The announcement follows a breakout run for Tyla, whose debut album became the highest-charting project by an African female soloist on the Billboard 200. She has continued that momentum with hits like Water and “Push 2 Start,” earning global recognition and multiple awards.

With “Chanel” already dominating charts and social media, A*POP positions Tyla to once again capture worldwide attention as she enters her next chapter.