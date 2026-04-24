In a major move for youth mental health, 2K Foundations has teamed up with Percy “Master P” Miller’s Team Hope Foundation and Studio Express to launch the RESONATE Music Program. The six-week initiative, which recently debuted at Success at Thurgood Marshall School in New Orleans, uses music and mentorship to help students build emotional awareness and healthy coping strategies.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the partnership hosted a surprise celebration for 220 participating students. The event featured appearances from Master P, 2K’s Ronnie Singh (Ronnie 2K), and New Orleans Pelicans Rising Star Jeremiah Fears. The celebration highlighted the program’s focus on using creative expression as a tool for mental wellness.

“Music has given so much to me and helped me with my mental health over the years,” said Master P. “Partnering with 2K Foundations and Studio Express made it possible to bring this to these students as a tool for lifelong success.”

Developed by Studio Express, RESONATE guides students through rhythm, songwriting, and beat-making. Facilitated by mental health and music professionals, the curriculum allows students to process emotions through culturally relevant genres like hip-hop and R&B. One session, “My Soundtrack,” encourages students to explore how personal memories and feelings are reflected in music.

Ronnie Singh emphasized that the program is about more than just music production. “Seeing how this program gives kids a way to express themselves and find their voice—that’s what it’s all about,” he noted. By normalizing conversations around mental health, RESONATE aims to equip New Orleans youth with the confidence to navigate life’s pressures, including the stress of upcoming state testing, through the power of sound.