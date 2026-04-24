The legal ceasefire between Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and gossip vlogger Tasha K has officially collapsed. Despite a massive $3.8 million defamation settlement reached last year, Cardi B is back in court, asking a judge to drop the hammer on the blogger for what she describes as a “relentless” campaign of harassment and strategic provocation.

The Breaking Point: 25 Alleged Violations

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Cardi B’s legal team—led by attorney Lisa Moore—is seeking formal sanctions against Tasha K. The rapper claims the blogger has violated a strictly defined non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that was part of Tasha’s bankruptcy plan.

Cardi alleges that Tasha has committed at least 25 specific violations, targeting not just the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, but her family and former romantic partners as well.

The core of Cardi’s complaint lies in how Tasha communicates with her audience of over one million followers. Cardi claims Tasha uses “thinly veiled commentary” to trash-talk her, knowing her fanbase will immediately identify the target.

“Cardi claims Tasha has engaged in a ‘relentless course of conduct designed to target and harass [Cardi] and her family… all while knowing that her audience of over one million social media followers will immediately identify [Cardi] as the subject.'”

The filings describe a frustrating “cat and mouse” game: when Cardi’s lawyers flag an offensive post, Tasha reportedly deletes it quickly, only to upload a new one shortly after.

Focus on Offset and Stefon Diggs

The documentation highlights several sensitive areas where Tasha allegedly crossed the line:

Offset: Cardi claims Tasha regularly discusses her ex-husband, including several recent posts regarding reports of him being shot in Florida this week.

Cardi claims Tasha regularly discusses her ex-husband, including several recent posts regarding reports of him being shot in Florida this week. Stefon Diggs: The rapper also alleges that Tasha discussed her “then-romantic partner,” NFL star Stefon Diggs, during podcasts, which would constitute a direct violation of the standing NDA.

Seeking a Permanent Silence

Cardi B isn’t just looking for a slap on the wrist; she is asking the court to order sanctions for each future violation to finally send a message that the settlement terms are non-negotiable.

With Tasha already owing a staggering $4 million (the original $3.8 million plus accumulated costs/interest) as part of their defamation battle, Cardi is now requesting that the court order Tasha to immediately and permanently cease talking about her or her family on any platform.

For Cardi, the goal is simple: an end to the “strategic provocation” and a final closure to one of the most litigious feuds in social media history.