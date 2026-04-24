Drake’s promotional rollout for his upcoming album ICEMAN has evolved far beyond a standard marketing activation, transforming into a public spectacle that now stretches from Toronto streets to online resale markets.

Fans are selling pieces of Drakes ICEMAN structure on Ebay 😭 pic.twitter.com/tQz62R2u9d — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) April 23, 2026

The centerpiece of the campaign was a massive ice installation placed in Toronto, designed as a teaser for the project. What began as a visual reveal quickly escalated into a crowd-driven event, with fans gathering around the structure and actively chipping away at it in hopes of uncovering hidden clues.

The installation blurred the line between promotional art and participatory experience, reinforcing Drake’s reputation for unconventional album rollouts that pull audiences directly into the narrative.

The moment reached its turning point when a streamer managed to uncover a concealed package embedded within the ice. Inside was confirmation of the album’s release date, set for May 15, immediately triggering a surge of online discussion and speculation.

The reveal also included a cryptic message: “202426 will be my year,” a phrase that quickly circulated across social platforms as fans attempted to decode its meaning and connect it to Drake’s next creative phase.

As the installation continues to melt, its aftermath has taken an unexpected commercial turn. Pieces of the ice structure are now reportedly being listed online as collectible items, with sellers positioning fragments of the display as rare memorabilia from a cultural moment.

Some listings have reached steep price points, including one asking $6,000 for a piece of the ice. Another post escalates the trend further, pricing a larger block at $25,000.

The demand has extended beyond the ice itself. Items originally used for crowd management at the site, including warning signs placed around the installation, have also surfaced on resale platforms. These objects, once purely functional, are now being marketed as artifacts tied to the event, with prices reaching into the hundreds.

What started as a teaser for an album has now expanded into a hybrid of fan participation, digital scavenger hunt, and emerging collector market, with ICEMAN already generating attention well before its official release.