Grammy nominated, multi platinum recording artist Fetty Wap has officially been released from his contractual agreement with RGF Productions, marking a significant turning point in his career and setting the stage for a new chapter centered on independence, creative control, and long term vision.

Best known for reshaping melodic rap with hits like “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “My Way,” Fetty Wap now steps into a phase that emphasizes ownership and evolution, as he looks to reestablish his presence on his own terms.

“This moment represents more than a release it’s a realignment,” said Fetty Wap. “I’m very grateful for everything that brought me here but now I’m focused on building what’s next, on my terms and under my control.”

The separation from RGF Productions is described as amicable, built on mutual respect and a shared understanding of the direction Fetty Wap is now taking. As he reintroduces himself in 2026, the move reflects a broader shift toward autonomy and legacy building.

In recent months, Fetty Wap has quietly been rebuilding, not just musically but personally and professionally. His reemergence includes a more focused approach to his artistry, involvement in community initiatives, and a renewed effort to reconnect with his audience in a more meaningful way.

Now operating under new management, Fetty Wap is being guided by his sister, Divinity Butts, alongside veteran entertainment manager Jamie Adler. Butts has spent the last four years laying the groundwork for this transition, positioning the move as a calculated step rather than a sudden change.

“As both his sister and manager, stepping in meant taking full responsibility for the vision, the strategy, and the future of Fetty Wap’s brand,” said Butts. “My priority was clear: build the right team, protect his legacy, and position him for what’s next. This was never about a quick return, it was about a true reintroduction. I focused on assembling a strong, intentional dream team across PR, branding, and strategy to ensure every move is aligned, impactful, and built for the long term. What you’re seeing now is a more structured, elevated, and powerful version of Fetty Wap- one that reflects his growth, influence, and the next chapter of his career.”

With new music, touring plans, and strategic partnerships on the horizon, the focus is not simply on returning to form, but on redefining what longevity looks like in today’s music industry.

“This has been a vision in motion for over two years, beginning during one of the most challenging periods in Fetty’s life,” added Adler. “We didn’t wait — we built, we strategized, and by the time he was ready to step back out, everything was already in place. We’ve assembled an incredible team, and I can confidently say Fetty is one of the most talented artists I’ve worked with in my 20-plus years in management. What’s ahead is intentional, elevated, and the fans are going to feel that. We’re just getting started.”

As Fetty Wap steps into this next phase, the emphasis is clear. Control, growth, and a deliberate approach to building a legacy that extends beyond the hits that first introduced him to the world.