Gatorade has officially announced the global reintroduction of its legendary ‘Is It In You?’ platform through a new football campaign titled ‘Trust What’s Inside.’ The initiative aims to inspire the next generation of athletes by highlighting the grit, sweat, and science required to achieve greatness on the pitch.
The campaign features an elite roster of world-class footballers, including Christian Pulisic, Vinícius Júnior, and Julián Álvarez. In a new hero film narrated by American football legend Clint Dempsey, these stars are shown perfecting their craft alongside youth athletes. From Pulisic’s finesse to Vini Jr.’s creative flair, the film emphasizes that there are no shortcuts to success. The high-energy visual is set to the track “Beto’s Horns” by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Fred again.., and Ezra Collective.
“This campaign perfectly captures what it takes to compete at the highest level: sweat, repetition, and a commitment to putting in the work,” said Christian Pulisic. “There’s no luck involved. I trust in the process and the brand that’s fueled me every step of the way.”
A core pillar of the campaign is Gatorade’s multi-decade legacy of sports science. Data from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) shows that football players can lose between 1 and 2 liters of fluid during a 90-minute match. Gatorade is currently integrating these insights into the matchday protocols for the national teams of Brazil, Colombia, and Canada to provide personalized hydration strategies.
Mark Kirkham, CMO for PepsiCo Beverages U.S., noted that the campaign is a celebration of “unrelenting sweat.” The global rollout will continue over the coming months with disruptive out-of-home advertising and a highly anticipated limited-edition apparel collaboration.