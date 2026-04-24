The Atlanta Hawks are officially in the driver’s seat of their first-round series following a thrilling 109-108 victory over the New York Knicks. Midseason acquisitions CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga proved to be the difference-makers, leading the sixth-seeded Hawks to a 2-1 advantage in front of a raucous home crowd.

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McCollum, who finished with 23 points, delivered his second consecutive game-winning jumper against New York. With only 12.5 seconds remaining, McCollum executed a clutch fadeaway to put Atlanta ahead for good. This marks just the sixth time in NBA history that a playoff series has featured back-to-back games decided by a single point.

While McCollum handled the offense, Kuminga anchored the defense. After scoring 21 points of his own, Kuminga sealed the win by trapping Jalen Brunson on the final possession and intercepting a desperate pass. Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points, while OG Anunoby added 29, but New York’s cold shooting from deep early in the game left them playing from behind. Despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride, the Knicks could not overcome Atlanta’s late-game execution.

THE HAWKS HOLD ON.



ATLANTA TAKES A 2-1 SERIES LEAD OVER NEW YORK! pic.twitter.com/6PFw4Tgcol — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2026

“When it was time to get a stop, our guys dug deep and did what it takes to win,” McCollum said after the game. Jalen Johnson also stuffed the stat sheet for Atlanta with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Hawks will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead when they host Game 4 this Saturday at State Farm Arena.