R&B standout Isaiah Falls has officially released his latest single, “Back in My Arms,” now available via Roc Nation Distribution. The track arrives following intense fan demand after the singer teased lyrics about second chances and the frustration of being blocked by a former flame.

The record finds Falls leaning into a warm, nostalgic 90s R&B slow-jam sensibility. Blending conversational lyricism with his signature breathy delivery and layered harmonies, “Back in My Arms” feels like an intimate plea. Unlike a typical song of longing, this track captures the artist actively working through the emotions and actions required to reconnect with a partner. The atmospheric production pulls listeners into a world of late-night calls and the magnetic pull of unresolved feelings.

This new release follows his sultry track “TABOO” and builds on the momentum of his landmark 2025 debut album, Lvrs Paradise: Side A. That project established Falls as a rising force in alternative R&B, creating a “safe place for lovers” through collaborations with artists like Joyce Wrice and Ambre. With “Back in My Arms,” Isaiah Falls solidifies his reputation for vulnerable, addictive storytelling that resonates deeply with modern audiences.