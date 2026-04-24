Jack Harlow’s artistic identity continues to draw frequent comparisons to Drake, a connection that has shaped both public perception and elements of his sound. Critics and fans often point to Harlow’s fluid movement between rapping and melodic phrasing as part of a lineage influenced by Drake’s approach to genre blending.

Jack Harlow on Drake for Rolling Stone:



"I remember vividly [IYRTITL] coming out and being like, 'Oh, Drake's the best rapper alive.'"



"It's just cool to see a rapper really be a rapper and not be some packaged thing that a team is putting together." pic.twitter.com/LZ9SkCrDUW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 23, 2026

That influence is not just inferred through style but reinforced through Harlow’s own acknowledgments and musical choices. On his track “Lovin On Me,” he incorporates an interpolation and partial sample of Drake, a decision that further aligned the two artists in listeners’ minds and intensified discussion around their creative overlap.

Harlow has spoken openly about the impact Drake’s work had on him early in his career. In Rolling Stone’s “My Life in 10 Songs,” he revisited Drake’s “10 Bands” from If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, identifying it as a defining moment in his artistic perspective.

“I remember vividly this album coming out and being like, ‘Oh, Drake’s the best rapper alive…’ Yeah, it was powerful,” he recalled.

Their collaboration on “Churchill Downs” gave Harlow a closer look at Drake’s process in real time. He described observing a methodical and uninterrupted approach in the studio.

“Watching him work. Not punching in. Delivering that whole way through. It’s just cool to see a rapper really be a rapper and not be some packaged thing that a team is putting together.”

He also pointed to Drake’s restrained production style as a defining strength.

“[Drake] does a great job of recognizing what’s actually necessary. A lot of his greatest songs are so spacious, him and a couple of instruments.”

Harlow expanded on that idea more broadly, reflecting on minimalism in music.

“I think people forget, just either out of habit or a need to compensate, that you don’t need that much sometimes. It’s really in the essentials…”

He added that Drake’s evolution as a writer and performer continues to be something he studies closely.

With Drake’s upcoming project ICEMAN approaching its May 15 release, attention has shifted toward potential collaborations. Harlow addressed the speculation cautiously, saying, “I’m anticipating it with you.”

Drake has not confirmed any featured artists on the album, though names such as Central Cee, Yeat, and Julia Wolf have circulated in connection with earlier material. Whether those appearances remain on the final tracklist is still unknown, leaving anticipation surrounding the project unresolved as its release nears.