In the landscape of modern hip-hop, the label “lyricist” can sometimes be a double-edged sword. For Boston-bred artist Millyz, it’s a title he has carried with pride, earning respect from legends like Jadakiss and building a loyal following through his gritty “pain records.” But the release of his project “R&P: Rhythm & Pain” proves Millyz is making it clear that he is no longer willing to be boxed in.

“I started getting tired of the compliment in the street like, ‘Oh yeah, I know Millyz, he got bars,’” he told us in an exclusive sit-down. “I feel like I’m so much more of a well-rounded artist that makes real hit music. My first love was R&B before rap.”

The Pivot to Melody

R&P stands for “Rhythm & Pain,” but the acronym also serves as a shorthand for “Pain & Progress.” The project represents a significant sonic shift, leaning heavily into melodies, vibes, and vulnerability—elements that were previously overshadowed by his technical rap ability.

“The rappers can’t sing them,” Millyz notes, highlighting a skill set that separates him from the pack. “It’s a lot of people that can rap at the level we do, but those same people can’t turn around and sing on them. I wanted to tap into that and make sure people know I really do this melodic s**t. It’s not just every now and then; I could go whole projects.”

A Rollout Powered by Feminine Energy

Perhaps the most intentional aspect of the R&P era is the rollout itself. In a culture that often prioritizes “macho” posturing, Millyz made a conscious decision to center women in his press run, speaking exclusively with female journalists and creators. To him, the feminine perspective is essential to unlocking the emotional layers of the album.

“There is no world without the feminine energy,” Millyz explains. “I’m very into frequencies. When I got the right women around me, it definitely brought us more rises and expands what I’m thinking about in a moment. I didn’t have to do no macho rapping. Everything was just… I was able to be free through a lot of women in this recording process.”

This respect for women isn’t a marketing gimmick; it’s rooted in his upbringing. “I’m a single-mom kid, so I saw my mom be the cornerstone of my life,” he shares. “I was the only white kid in my neighborhood, and it would be the girls that would be like, ‘Leave him alone,’ when people were picking on me. I got a lot of support from girls early on.”

Vulnerability on the Track

The album isn’t just about smooth sounds; it’s about “turbulent” emotions. Millyz pointed to tracks like “If I Stay” and “Highbeams” as the most difficult to write, describing them as the most “emotionally turbulent” songs on the project.

By opening up about real-life struggles, wins, and losses, Millyz is thinking about his legacy. He isn’t just looking for a viral moment; he’s looking for the respect of a songwriter who can pen hits for the greats. When asked who he’d love to write for in the future, he named vocal powerhouses like SZA and Coco Jones. “I’d love to lock in with anybody who has amazing vocal range, ’cause there’s still certain sonic things that I can’t hit with my voice that I’d love to pen for other people.”

Progress Through Pain

For Millyz, the journey to R&P has been one of constant elevation. He traces the moment his “pain turned into progress” back to 2021, when he realized that his most vulnerable songs were the ones that truly moved the needle.

“I was making pain songs and I would always try to make club songs and ‘turned up’ songs at the same time,” he reflects. “But the pain songs actually started paying the bills and helped me propel in my career. That’s what really gave me an audience.”

As he steps into this new chapter, Millyz is bringing “sexy back”—literally and figuratively—with a renewed focus on branding, business, and a sound that reflects his true artistic identity. He is a man who knows the difference between the “devils” and the “queens,” and on R&P, he’s giving the latter the floor.

“R&P: Rhythm & Pain” is out now.