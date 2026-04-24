Offset is navigating renewed public attention after a shooting at a Hard Rock casino triggered widespread speculation and a flood of unverified narratives online. Early discussion linked the incident to a dispute involving Lil Tjay, while other claims ranged from gambling disputes to unpaid debts. With official details still limited, the story has remained unsettled, driven largely by speculation rather than confirmed reporting.

Offset speaks out for the first time about his shooting incident with Lil TJay 👀 pic.twitter.com/76qXtOYCwT — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 24, 2026

As the conversation continued to circulate, Offset began addressing his state of mind and next steps. Speaking in an interview with Creators Inc., later shared by No Jumper, he emphasized resilience and forward momentum.

“Got to keep pushing,” Offset said. “Gladiator mentality, man. The show don’t ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So I’m still moving.

I need to be locked in, working on my craft and figuring out what’s my next move in the music. All the other st was just, like, distractions. Getting in the way of doing st, being in wrong places at the wrong time. But we here, man. I’m pushing, man. The grind don’t stop, bro. I ain’t want nobody to feel sorry for me or no st like that. People get shot every day, bro. I’m blessed I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing, got to keep going.”

His comments framed the incident as something he is choosing not to dwell on, instead focusing on recovery and work. He has since returned to performing, reappearing on stage not long after being hospitalized.

Even with his return to public life, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. The lack of confirmed information has allowed speculation to persist, keeping attention split between Offset’s recovery and unanswered questions about how the situation unfolded.

Lil Tjay also addressed the incident in a separate conversation with Billboard, distancing himself from the event.

“I’m just as confused as everyone else about that,” he said. “My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans.”

Although he was arrested that night on a disorderly conduct charge, his attorney has stated he was not injured and has not been connected to the shooting. No charges tie him to the incident, leaving the broader narrative unresolved as public curiosity continues.