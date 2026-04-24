Red Bull Spiral is back for its fourth season, delivering razor-sharp flows and elite freestyles. Based on the Japanese hip-hop showcase Red Bull Rasen, the series brings America’s top MCs into a state-of-the-art studio for a single-take performance.

For the Season 4 premiere, Red Bull Spiral features Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata. This trio of lyricists delivers a flawless performance of a never-before-released track. Fresh off individual milestones and the launch of their new supergroup, The Scythe, these artists showcase why they are at the forefront of the next chapter of hip-hop. The high-energy session captures the raw essence of lyricism in one continuous shot.