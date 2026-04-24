The journey through the South Side of Chicago is reaching its ultimate chapter. Paramount+ has officially announced that the acclaimed drama series The Chi will return for its eighth and final season on Friday, May 22, 2026. The 10-episode conclusion, produced by 20th Television, will be available exclusively to Paramount+ Premium Plan subscribers, with new episodes rolling out every Friday.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner, the series has spent nearly a decade chronicling the interconnected lives of residents in a community often misunderstood by the outside world. As the final season arrives, the characters face their coldest winter yet. The official synopsis teases a season of high stakes where life-or-death choices must be made, bringing themes of legacy, conflict, joy, and pain to a riveting collision.

The final season features a powerful returning cast, including Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall, and Jason Weaver. Joining Waithe in the executive producer chairs are co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel, alongside Academy Award winner Common. Directors Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield also return to helm multiple episodes for the grand finale.

Since its debut, The Chi has been praised for its authentic storytelling and vibrant character development. A first-look tease is now available for fans eager to see how the stories of Kevin, Emmett, Jada, and the rest of the neighborhood will resolve. For those looking to catch up before the premiere, all seven previous seasons are currently available to stream on Paramount+. As the series prepares for its swan song, it remains a testament to Chicago’s resilience and spirit.