Yung Miami Releases New Single and Video Spend Dat

Multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami is turning up the heat with her latest single and music video, “Spend Dat.” Following the viral explosion of her previous anthem “Tea Time,” this new release via Quality Control Music delivers a bold, unapologetic club record centered on luxury, independence, and high-energy nightlife.

The single captures the raw confidence and magnetic charisma that have established Yung Miami as a leading voice in hip-hop. The accompanying music video, directed by Supo Supreme and creative directed by Caresha Brownlee, provides a cinematic experience set in an opulent strip club. The visual features an impressive roster of cameos, including NeNe Leakes, Trina, Trick Daddy, and Ball Greezy. In a creative highlight, Yung Miami literally becomes the currency, with her face appearing on a $100 bill to reinforce the track’s theme of financial power.

As Yung Miami builds momentum for her highly anticipated debut solo album later this year, “Spend Dat” serves as a definitive statement of her solo prowess. Gritty yet glamorous, the track is primed to dominate the summer airwaves and VIP sections globally.