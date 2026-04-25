Netflix has officially announced that production for the highly anticipated A Different World sequel series has wrapped in Atlanta, Georgia. The new chapter returns to the iconic fictional HBCU, Hillman College, to follow the lives, struggles, and romances of a new generation of students navigating the modern collegiate experience.

The production update includes major casting news:v Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Norman Nixon Jr. join the Hillman family. Method Man, known for his roles in Power Book II and Godfather of Harlem, is set to portray Coach Coles, while Nixon Jr. will step into the role of Professor Baptiste. Fans of the original series will also celebrate the return of legacy cast members Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders, who will reprise their beloved roles as Charmaine Brown and Gina Deveaux.

Showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride expressed her gratitude to the team following the final day of filming. “Reaching this point in the process to wrap production has been such a long time in the making,” Pride told Tudum.com. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the work that everyone, from our amazing cast to our awesome crew, has done and the creativity and heart that we have poured into this show.”

As the project moves into post-production, anticipation continues to build for this contemporary look at the Hillman legacy. The series aims to capture the same magic that made the original a cultural touchstone while introducing fresh faces to the hallowed halls of the fictional Virginia campus.