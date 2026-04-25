David Bailey made a high-performance statement at the 2026 NFL Draft after being selected second overall by the New York Jets. The former Stanford and Texas Tech standout graced the stage in Pittsburgh wearing a Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium 42mm. The timepiece, known for its lightweight titanium case and in-house flyback movement, mirrors the power and precision Bailey brings to the Jets’ defense.
As a foundational piece for the franchise’s future, Bailey’s choice of the Hublot Big Bang exemplifies a blend of bold innovation and durability. His transition to the NFL marks a defining chapter, with his effortless style and high-impact play perfectly complementing the craftsmanship of his luxury wristwear.