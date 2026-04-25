Social media exploded in real time after the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a stunning final-30-seconds comeback to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 3, a sequence fans immediately labeled everything from a “meltdown” to an “all-time choke.” With Houston up six and in control, timelines were already leaning toward a Rockets win before everything unraveled in seconds, flipping the narrative into disbelief and chaos as clips of the turnover, clutch free throws, and LeBron James’ game-tying three spread across every platform. Reactions poured in from fans, and talking heads with many stunned at how quickly control vanished, with the moment instantly becoming one of the most talked-about finishes of the playoffs and a case study in how fast momentum and perception can shift in the digital age.

Here are some posts we had to reshare:

LEBRON REDEEMS HIMSELF! TIED! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2026

LeBron’s game-tying 3 set to Titanic music hits like CRACK on this beautiful Saturday morning 🔥



ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eMyBHOCytL — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 25, 2026

Still can’t believe LeBron threw a lob to his own sperm



If they win a championship together this app is gonna explode 😭 pic.twitter.com/pqtJov7G6Q — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2026

DOWN 6.

UNDER 30 SECONDS.

WITHOUT POSSESSION.



THE LAKERS FOUND A WAY TO WIN AN ABSOLUTE THRILLER LAST NIGHT AND GO UP 3-0 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OAqqa6ryZ8 — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026