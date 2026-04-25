The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic Michael is off to a staggering start, delivering a debut that has quickly rewritten the record books. Released on April 24, 2026, the film surged past expectations and now claims the biggest domestic opening day ever for a biopic, overtaking the previous benchmark set by Oppenheimer.

In a history-making moon walk, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is now on course to launch light-years ahead of expectations at the domestic box office with a debut approaching $90 million. https://t.co/hoaApOubGU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 25, 2026

Early numbers show the film pulling in between $39.5 million and $40 million on its first day in U.S. theaters. Industry projections suggest a massive domestic opening weekend ranging from $90 million to $100 million. Overseas, the momentum is just as strong, with the film surpassing $100 million globally by Friday and eyeing a $200 million worldwide total by the end of its first weekend.

#Michael is aiming to set the record for biggest music biopic opening weekend with a $70 million-plus debut.



Some exhibitors are predicting the final number will be closer to $80 million, far above 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” ($51 million) and 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton”… pic.twitter.com/DncB8L5gYJ — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2026

Within its genre, Michael has already taken the crown. It has outpaced the opening weekend performances of Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody, setting a new high-water mark for musical biopics.

Critical reception has been mixed, with the film landing at 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, audience enthusiasm tells a different story. Moviegoers have embraced the film in large numbers, driving its audience score into the 94 percent to 97 percent range. That strong word of mouth appears to be fueling its rapid rise at the box office.

The film also made waves during its preview run, earning $12.6 million in early screenings, the highest preview total recorded in 2026 so far. Internationally, Michael has dominated, reaching the number one spot in more than 60 markets and setting opening records for musical biopics in countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Australia.

The film’s record-breaking launch echoes a milestone from Jackson’s own career. In 1995, he became the first solo artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “You Are Not Alone,” a reminder that breaking records has long been part of his legacy.