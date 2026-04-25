Prime Video has announced a powerhouse on-air talent roster ahead of the WNBA’s landmark 30th season, blending legendary championship experience with elite broadcasting expertise. The new lineup joins previously announced Hall of Famers Swin Cash and Candace Parker to anchor the “WNBA on Prime” experience.

The expanded roster features an incredible collection of basketball icons, including four-time champion and two-time MVP Cynthia Cooper as a game and studio analyst. Joining her is fellow Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, the league’s inaugural Defensive Player of the Year. The studio team also gains deep tactical insight from Lindsey Harding, a former No. 1 overall pick and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, and Ty Young, who brings 12 seasons of playing experience and recent coaching expertise.

Duke University head coach and Olympic gold medalist Kara Lawson returns to the broadcast booth as a game analyst alongside veteran storyteller LaChina Robinson. The play-by-play team will be led by trailblazer Lisa Byington, Michael Grady, and Mike Watts, while Allie Clifton transitions from her NBA on Prime duties to serve as the dedicated studio host. JayDee Dyer, Kayla Grey, and Morgan Ragan round out the team as sideline reporters.

“We’ve built a team that brings together championship experience, broadcasting excellence, and fresh perspectives,” said Amina Hussein, Prime Sports Head of On-Air Talent and Development.

The expanded coverage officially tips off Thursday, May 14, 2026, with a high-stakes doubleheader featuring the Minnesota Lynx against the Dallas Wings, followed by the New York Liberty taking on the Portland Fire. This season, Prime Video will exclusively stream 30 regular-season games and the Commissioner’s Cup Championship. For the first time, the service will also host exclusive postseason action, including a first-round playoff series and future Semifinals and WNBA Finals.