A jewelry store opening rarely feels like a cultural moment—but last night, Pristine Jewelers made it one. Founders Ofir Benshimon and Avi Davidov officially unveiled Pristine 2.0 at 25 West 47th Street, welcoming a packed room of tastemakers, industry insiders, and A-list guests who turned out to celebrate the brand’s next chapter.

The guest list was a testament to the brand’s deep roots in hip-hop and luxury culture, with New York icons Fat Joe and Fabolous in attendance to toast the milestone.

Cinematic Design Meets High Craft

Designed by the visionary Roman Vnoukov, the three-story flagship delivered a fully immersive experience from the moment guests crossed the threshold. The architecture itself tells a story of elevation: a striking crystal staircase anchors the space, leading guests through a layout that feels more like a museum of high-end art than a traditional retail environment.

Jewelry was displayed in sculpted ice and crystal-clear cases, creating the night’s most talked-about visual—transforming the act of viewing diamonds into something far more cinematic and ethereal.

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A Vision of Persistence and Risk

The evening unfolded as both a celebration and a bold statement of growth. What began as a vision rooted in craftsmanship, trust, and long-term ambition has evolved into a destination that reflects the founders’ decade-long journey. For Ofir and Avi, Pristine 2.0 is the physical manifestation of a career built on persistence, strategic risk-taking, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

“This is more than just a store,” the founders noted during the festivities. “It’s a destination that reflects our journey—one built on trust and a commitment to our clients.”

The Gold Standard of Hospitality

In true Pristine fashion, the hospitality matched the brilliance of the diamonds on display. Guests toasted the milestone with the ultra-rare Louis XIII Rare Cask 42.1 (which retails for $50,000), a fitting choice for an evening defined by exclusivity.

The culinary experience was equally curated, featuring:

Hors d’oeuvres: Wagyu sliders, caviar blinis, and tuna tartare.

Wagyu sliders, caviar blinis, and tuna tartare. Entrées: Lamb chops, miso sea bass, and truffle gnocchi.

Lamb chops, miso sea bass, and truffle gnocchi. Dessert: French macarons, champagne grapes, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

A New York Landmark

More than just a grand opening, the event marked Pristine Jewelers’ evolution into a true New York landmark. By moving to this sprawling new flagship on 47th Street, the brand has created a space where luxury, design, and culture now intersect under one roof.

As the night closed, it was clear that Pristine 2.0 isn’t just about selling jewelry—it’s about setting the pace for the future of luxury in the city that never sleeps.

Pristine 2.0 is now open at 25 West 47th Street, New York, NY.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega







