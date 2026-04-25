Salvatore Mundi Returns with Emotional New Single “Runaway” and Visual Tribute in Jamaica

Rising artist Salvatore Mundi is back with a powerful new release, “Runaway,” accompanied by a striking music video that blends raw emotion with personal history.

Born in Mandeville, Jamaica, on April 19, 1994, and later raised in Montclair, New Jersey, from the age of six, Mundi’s music reflects a dual identity shaped by both Caribbean roots and American upbringing. That identity is front and center in “Runaway,” a record rooted in vulnerability and emotional risk.

Speaking on the track, Mundi explains, “The record is about attempting to reconnect with someone who I felt truly loved me, regardless of my imperfections. Even though I did the internal work to be able to be vulnerable again, to attempt to rebuild with this person, it just didn’t go as planned.”

The music video adds another layer of depth. Shot in Ocho Rios, the visual serves as both a backdrop and a tribute. The location holds deep personal significance for Mundi, as he filmed it while celebrating the life of his aunt, who raised him during his early childhood years in Jamaica. The result is a visual that feels intimate, reflective, and grounded in real-life memory.

Mundi’s reach has continued to grow internationally, with a steadily expanding fan base not only in Jamaica but across the United Kingdom. Cities like Birmingham, Manchester, and London have played a key role in his recent momentum following his 2024 tour. His single “Closer” has also gained traction, receiving rotation on local radio stations in Birmingham.

Back in the U.S., Mundi has been actively performing across New York City, with recent appearances at venues like Nublu and the Legacy Club in the West Village, continuing to build a strong live presence.

Looking ahead, fans won’t have to wait long for more. His upcoming single “Island Breeze” is set to release on May 4th across all streaming platforms, promising another wave of sound inspired by his roots.

Outside of music, Mundi is also stepping into entrepreneurship, preparing to launch an online luxury leather store worldwide in the near future.

With “Runaway,” Salvatore Mundi isn’t just releasing another track, he’s opening a window into his personal evolution. It’s a reminder that growth doesn’t always lead to reconciliation, but it always leaves a story worth telling.