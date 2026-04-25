The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh reached a new level of fan engagement as select first-round picks signed their first official NFL trading cards live on national television. Just 90 seconds after their names were called, draftees were presented with Topps NOW cards featuring the iconic image of their jersey-holding moment with Commissioner Roger Goodell captured moments earlier.

The high-speed activation was made possible by a Topps photographer stationed in front of the stage. Once the photo was snapped, the card was printed on-site and rushed to the player for a live signature. Many players added the heartfelt inscription, “My 1st NFL auto!” to commemorate the realization of their professional dreams. While he was not in attendance in Pittsburgh, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza also received a Topps NOW card, marking his official debut as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Topps NOW, which launched in 2016, specializes in capturing real-time sports milestones through a print-on-demand model. These exclusive draft cards are available to fans on Topps.com for a limited 72-hour window. While base cards are the primary offering, a few lucky collectors will receive rare parallels, including one-of-one autographed versions. This historic event marks a major milestone for the brand, following Topps’ official return to licensed NFL cards earlier this month with the launch of 2025 Topps Chrome Football.