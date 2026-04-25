A high-profile evening in Washington, D.C. was thrown into turmoil Saturday night when gunfire erupted inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, forcing a swift evacuation of President Donald Trump and other top officials.

Agents with the U.S. Secret Service, guns drawn, tell reporters and other bystanders to get back, following reports of shots fired inside the hotel where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was taking place in Washington, attended by President Donald J. Trump and First Lady… pic.twitter.com/KM5EQZrKXW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where Secret Service agents quickly moved the President and Vice President JD Vance out of the ballroom after what witnesses described as “loud bangs.” Panic spread across the room as attendees, including journalists, lawmakers, and cabinet members, took cover under tables while security teams moved in.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Shots have reportedly been fired at the White House Correspondents dinner. Trump and Melania have been evacuated.



This situation is developing. pic.twitter.com/RJrvMMBhpt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 26, 2026

Authorities confirmed that the suspected gunman was shot and killed by security personnel at the scene. As of now, no injuries among guests have been reported. Officials also confirmed that both the President and Vice President were unharmed.

Eyewitness footage captured the intensity of the moment, showing heavily armed tactical units rushing the stage and locking down the venue. The event, typically one of the most tightly secured gatherings in the country, quickly shifted into crisis mode.

Following gunfire at the White House Correspondents Dinner, U.S. President Donald J. Trump is safe, according to CNN. pic.twitter.com/2HaXJwxU5r — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

As guest at the event leap under tables under orders from the Secret Service, POTUS, the First Lady, the Vice President, mentalist Oz Pearlman, WHCA boss Weijia Jiang were hauled out of the ballroom.

Major networks including CNN, MS Now, the BBC, Fox News and C-SPAN reported that cabinet officials such as Marco Rubio and senior members of Congress were also escorted out rapidly.

Viewers watching live coverage saw the disruption unfold in real time. Cutting into an interview from the ballroom floor with Jake Tapper, CNN declared that “the President is safe.”

The Washington Hilton remains under strict lockdown as authorities secure the area. Sources indicate that no one is being allowed back inside, with a reinforced perimeter surrounding the hotel as the investigation continues.

Another day, more chaos.