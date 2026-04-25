Despite not being listed on the official lineup, diamond-certified hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign became the unofficial MVP of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The Los Angeles native made seven distinct appearances across both weekends, solidifying his reputation as the industry’s premier collaborator and one of the most active guest performers in the festival’s history.

His marathon run began during Weekend 1, where he surprised fans during Young Thug’s main stage set to perform the 2024 chart-topper “CARNIVAL.” He later headlined the exclusive Neon Carnival afterparty alongside YG and Tyga. Weekend 2 proved even busier, featuring five additional sets. Ty joined French DJ Hugel on the Sahara Stage to debut an unreleased track and closed out Friday night with Sexyy Red to perform “DON’T KILL THE PARTY.”

The takeover continued with a guest appearance during BIA’s Gobi Stage set and a surprise DJ performance at a brand activation with artist Malachiii. He finally wrapped his festival blitz at the Do Lab, joining Adriatique and Cloonee for a high-energy remix performance. This unprecedented presence follows his 2025 Sahara Stage debut, proving that whether he is on the bill or not, Ty Dolla $ign remains a cornerstone of the Coachella experience.