April 25 marks World Malaria Day, a global observance dedicated to renewing focus on the fight against malaria, a mosquito-borne disease that remains preventable yet still devastating in many parts of the world. Established in 2007 by the World Health Assembly, the day is used to push for sustained investment in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, particularly in regions where the burden remains highest.

It’s #WorldMalaria Day

Science is moving fast and for the first time, #EndMalaria is within reach.



New vaccines, treatments, malaria control tools, and pioneering technologies, including genetic modification of mosquitoes and long-acting injectables, are in development.… pic.twitter.com/Tmvyd7MOkh — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2026

The urgency is most acute in Africa, which continues to carry a disproportionate share of the global impact. The continent accounts for roughly 95% of all malaria cases and 96% of deaths worldwide, with children under the age of five representing the most vulnerable group. Annual deaths are estimated at nearly 600,000, underscoring the persistent scale of the crisis despite years of global intervention.

#AIIMSDocTalks | On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Dr. Neeraj Nischal, Professor, Department of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, explains what malaria is, how it spreads, its common symptoms, and simple steps you can take to stay protected.



🦟 Protect yourself and your family: use… pic.twitter.com/I3C7kNInTy — AIIMS, New Delhi 🇮🇳 (@aiims_newdelhi) April 25, 2026

World Malaria Day also highlights the broader consequences of the disease beyond health, linking elimination efforts to economic development, poverty reduction, and long-term stability goals outlined in initiatives such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

This year’s theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must”, reflects both progress made and urgency remaining. While global case numbers reached approximately 282 million in 2025, health experts emphasize that nearly half of the world’s population remains at risk.

World Malaria Day was commemorated in Oshifo, Omusati Region, under the theme "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can, Now We Must." This day highlights the urgent need to accelerate efforts in eliminating malaria, especially in high-risk areas.https://t.co/LSrVB98Aw1#NBCNews… — NBC Digital News (@NBCDigitalNews) April 24, 2026

Prevention remains central to global strategy, with continued emphasis on insecticide-treated mosquito nets, rapid diagnostic testing, and access to effective antimalarial treatments. Recent years have also seen expanded use of vaccines in several African countries, alongside community-led interventions that have helped reduce transmission in some regions.

International organizations including the World Health Organization and UNICEF mark the day with campaigns, webinars, and public education initiatives aimed at strengthening health systems and improving equitable access to care. Efforts also focus on sustaining political commitment and mobilizing funding to support long-term eradication goals.

Public engagement remains a key component of the observance. Health advocates encourage education on how malaria is transmitted, increased support for organizations distributing nets and medication, and broader awareness campaigns across digital platforms using #WorldMalariaDay.

Despite measurable progress, global health leaders stress that malaria remains a preventable disease requiring sustained attention, coordination, and investment to finally bring it under control.