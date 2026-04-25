Young M.A performs at the Freshman Show at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, IL on September 29, 2017.

Brooklyn’s finest is officially back to claim the throne. Multi-platinum emcee Young M.A has announced the upcoming release of her new album, Kween, set to drop on May 29th. The project marks a major milestone in her illustrious career, serving as her first full-length release since 2021 and her first proper studio album since the 2017 landmark HERstory.

The title Kween—a clever portmanteau of “king” and “queen”—is a nod to M.A.’s dual-energy dominance first showcased in a viral 2017 freestyle and the namesake of her charitable KWEENZ Foundation. After a period of hiatus focused on personal growth, sobriety, and conquering inner demons, the “OOOUUU” rapper is recharged and ready to dominate the summer.

The “FDO” Freestyle

To set the stage for the album, M.A. has delivered a “dazzling” freestyle over the instrumental of Pooh Shiesty’s Billboard Top 20 hit, “FDO.” In typical M.A. fashion, the track is a masterclass in “street poetry,” delivered with the unbothered, laid-back tone that Pitchfork once described as moving “at a slow pace like she’s giving a sermon.”

The freestyle is as much a testimony as it is a flex. M.A. gets candid about her journey to health, spitting:

“Man, I love being sober / Buying bottles of water, that 40 pack out of Kroger / Still protecting my piece, still keep my head on my shoulders / Still usin’ God as a weapon, don’t let the Devil approach you.”

The visual for the “FDO” freestyle serves as a fierce reminder that despite her time away from the spotlight, her pen remains one of the sharpest in the industry. As she warns her peers toward the end of the track: “It’s a rap for you n**s when the album out.”

A Ferocious Comeback

While Kween is the official “next chapter,” M.A. has been keeping the streets hot for months. Her 2025 emergence was marked by a viral appearance during Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon,” where her “Went Legit” freestyle racked up over 6.8 million views. She followed that momentum with heavy-hitting singles like “Aura,” “Thumperz,” and February’s “Lasagna,” which is already nearing the 2-million-view mark.

With over 3 billion career streams and a catalog that includes the 4x Platinum “OOOUUU,” M.A. is proving that her indie status is her greatest strength. “And yeah I’m still indie, count the numbers, how y’all gon count me out,” she rhymes on the new freestyle, highlighting a decade of staying power without the need for a major label machine.

The “Kween” Northeast Run

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the Kween in her element. Accompanying the album announcement is a 5-date Northeast run of shows, culminating in a massive hometown performance in Brooklyn just one day before the album hits platforms.

“Kween Tour” Dates:

May 26th: Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents May 27: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry May 28: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg May 30: Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Albany, NY @ Empire Underground May 31: Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

Tickets are available now at youngmamusic.com.

As Young M.A. prepares for the May 29th release of Kween via M.A. Music / 3D, one thing is clear: the “Real Mayor of NYC” is back, healthy, and ready to remind the world why she is her own biggest inspiration.