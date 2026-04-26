Blackkingkofi Hits #5 on Canadian iTunes Hip Hop Charts with “Out the Country” as Global Momentum Builds

Blackkingkofi is making serious noise with his latest release “Out the Country,” officially landing at #5 on the Canadian iTunes Hip Hop charts. The milestone highlights a strong moment for the artist as his sound continues gaining traction within Canada’s hip hop scene.

Built on a fusion of hip hop energy and Caribbean influence, “Out the Country” reflects Blackkingkofi’s Trinidadian roots while tapping into a modern Canadian sound. That balance is helping the record stand out, giving listeners something that feels both authentic and globally appealing.

The impact is already reaching beyond Canada, with Ghana emerging as an early hotspot for the track. Fans have been consistently streaming the record while creating videos across social platforms, helping push the song into new spaces and audiences. This kind of organic engagement shows the music is resonating in a real way across cultures.

Reaching the Top 5 on the Canadian iTunes Hip Hop charts is a strong achievement, but the international response adds another layer to the moment. “Out the Country” is not only performing on the charts, but it’s building a presence across borders.

With momentum continuing to grow both locally and overseas, Blackkingkofi is positioning himself as an artist whose sound connects far beyond one region, with “Out the Country” leading the way.