Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic

Istanbul Vita is regarded by many international patients as one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey because it approaches each treatment procedure personally, tailoring it to match the specifics of the hair loss pattern, characteristics of hair structure and thickness of the individual. With over 15 years of expertise in hair transplant operations, the clinic has earned the respect of patients who visit Turkey for treatments. The clinic offers maximum 1 to 3 treatments daily for foreign patients to ensure high quality service delivery.

It boasts of having a state-of-the-art clinic infrastructure complete with 25 treatment rooms equipped with the latest technologies to meet sterilization and medical requirements. Every patient receives individual consultation, which lasts 40 to 60 minutes, performed by professional doctors. The services of Istanbul Vita Clinic are rendered by a well-qualified and professional team of more than 200 specialists. International patients have access to the services of the clinic due to the presence of coordinators speaking 13 languages.

Finally, it should be noted that Istanbul Vita Clinic is licensed for performing hair transplant operations and holds the certificate of the International Health Tourism Authorization and from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

About The Medical Team

The Istanbul Vita Clinic is a high-class hair transplant clinic in Turkey due to having 4 professional licensed doctors who have been practicing for years in hair transplant surgeries and other medical procedures related to their practice. The doctors are: Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin.

Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı offers hair transplantation with advanced techniques such as Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplants. Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya provides services for hair transplantation with the Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, eyebrow, beard, and female hair transplantation. On the other hand, the areas of specialization for Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan are the Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, and stem cell treatment. Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin specializes in Afro Technique®, and frontal hairline design.

Physicians at Istanbul Vita Clinic are deeply involved in both planning and conducting a hair transplant procedure. For example, the crucial stage that requires accuracy and precision such as channel opening is performed by the doctors. Other parts of the procedure, including extraction and transplantation, are done by other qualified and specialized teams.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol serves as the founder and medical director of Istanbul Vita Clinic and has become famous for his achievements in developing advanced modern hair transplantation technologies. His name goes down in history as the developer of Vita technique® and Afro Technique®, an innovative system designed to ensure as natural result as possible, being listed among the founders of this industry.

Apart from Vita Technique® and Afro Technique®, he has also been credited with creating a unique combination of DHI and Sapphire FUE systems, improving both grafting and implantation processes to achieve high density and quality of the results. Another area of expertise by Hasan Başol includes such concepts as SUPER DHI, which allows conducting massive procedures using more than 6,000 grafts at one procedure.

Together with these advances in medical treatment, his practical experience in the management of clinic led to Istanbul, one of the most preferred center of hair transplant Turkey and even healthcare tourism across the globe. These achievements have resulted in his clinic becoming world-famous and receiving the award for the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe 2023.

International Recognition and Awards

One of Austria’s leading media companies, ORF TVthek, has noted that Istanbul Vita Clinic is one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, indicating that Istanbul Vita Clinic is gaining popularity on an international scale. Istanbul Vita Clinic has been covered by various reputable international media agencies, like Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, and The Guardian. Such recognition adds up to creating credibility in the international hair transplant industry.

Based on a multitude of successful cases and international presence, Istanbul Vita Clinic has been honored with various awards, including “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)” and “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022. Moreover, the clinic has been included in various international rankings and editorial lists highlighting leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey in 2026.

More than 1,200 people from the United States have chosen İstanbul Vita for their hair transplant procedure, flying in from various parts of US to undergo for expertly designed Afro hair transplant treatment procedures utilizing the well-known Afro Technique® procedure in Istanbul Vita Clinic. People from big cities like New York, 287 patients, Los Angeles 224 patients, Chicago 178 patients, Miami 147 patients, have placed their faith in Istanbul Vita.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

Among the advanced methods used by Istanbul Vita Clinic is the Afro Technique®, which is known to be one of the most advanced methods used in afro hair transplant. The Afro Technique® has been designed and patented by the medical team at Istanbul Vita Clinic, and this technique uses an advanced approach towards the analysis of the donor area and graft planning for afro textured hair, all created towards achieving a natural look and hairline design. As many would know, afro hair transplant require special knowledge, and that is why the specialists at Istanbul Vita Clinic are highly experienced in Afro Technique® when it comes to dealing with afro textured hair.

Besides the Afro Technique®, there are several other advanced hair restoration methods available at Istanbul Vita Clinic, such as Vita Technique®, Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

Some of the advanced supportive treatments and medical technologies provided by Istanbul Vita Clinic for enhancing the experience of the international patients. Apart from advanced hair transplant techniques, the clinic makes use of several modern technologies including stem cell therapy to heal, increase hair density, and improve grafts. VITA Pain Management ensures that there is no discomfort felt during the procedure due to sedation methods employed. Additionally, oxygen therapy is conducted to promote blood flow and recovery.

Pre-procedure, the patients are expected to go for certain medical examinations including blood analysis and EKG tests. PRP and mesotherapy are among the commonly used methods for follicular stimulation and density enhancement. Furthermore, the IceGraft technique is utilized for protecting grafts. Shampoos, lotions, and other medical supplies included in the post-procedure aftercare kit are recommended for enhanced post-treatment experience. Moreover, emphasis on hygiene standards involves sterilization of the procedure rooms with the help of UV rays to reduce the microbes in the room.

Afro Technique®

The Afro Technique® is a very innovative approach that was created and patented by Istanbul Vita Clinic exclusively for people who have curly, coily, or afro textured hair. Unlike conventional hair transplant techniques, it takes into account the uniqueness of afro hair which has a spiral or curly shape of follicular units below the skin. Thus, regular techniques may be not sufficient to provide natural direction and density after hair extraction due to the specific structure of afro hair. Thanks to microscopic planning, angle control, and individualized grafting, Afro Technique® provides great results despite the challenges related to extraction.

One of the distinctive features of Afro Technique® is a special extraction procedure when 0.6–0.7 mm sapphire punches are used. As a result, hair surgeons can successfully isolate hair follicular units without damaging other parts of tissue. Moreover, due to the spiral and curly hair growth of Afro people, extraction is much harder compared to straight hair types because it implies using more precision. The benefits of a special instrument are a decreased risk of scar formation, preservation of healthy tissues, and higher chances of grafts survival. It also helps patients avoid severe side effects, such as scabs and pain.

Implantation process of the Afro Technique® involves full control of angles, direction, and depth of placements of each graft according to the natural curl pattern of hair. In this technique, the scalp is mapped with a high degree of sophistication in terms of analysis of both the donor (D1–D4) and recipient (F1–F6) areas. The donor area is analyzed to allow for maximum density hair extraction without any over extraction. The recipient zone is mapped according to facial harmony and afro hairlines. Attention is also paid to the frontal hairline (F1), which is made up of single-hair implants to produce a natural hairline effect.

When compared to Classic FUE and DHI techniques, the Afro Technique® produces much better natural effect with appropriate density control in afro textured hair. Traditional FUE and DHI procedures give a maximum of 35–45 grafts per square centimeter, while the Afro procedure allows for density planning with up to 80–100 grafts per square centimeter depending on donor supply. This allows for greater density but still with a natural effect since curly hair naturally gives a feeling of greater density.

Besides aesthetic effects, the Afro Technique® also offers the benefits of high efficiency in healing. The application of Sapphire micro-channels, which range from 0.6 to 0.8 mm in diameter, minimizes injury, reduces recovery time down to five to seven days, and greatly diminishes the possibility of any complications. Combining medical accuracy, knowledge about afro textured hair, and innovative surgical planning, the Afro Technique® has proven to be an extremely efficient method for afro hair transplant in Turkey.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

Hair transplant procedures done by the Istanbul Vita Clinic have been made available to international patients who want hair transplant in Istanbul and are offered at rates that depend on the entire treatment process. The hair transplant Turkey cost at the Istanbul Vita Clinic vary from $3,200 to $9,000. The variation is influenced by elements such as the type of procedure, the days taken to perform surgery, participation of the surgical team in the procedure, and time taken. It should be noted that the cost does not depend on the number of grafts in Istanbul Vita Clinic.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

It can also be viewed as a place where medical training is provided for doctors practicing in hair transplantation. Doctors enrolled in these training programs are given proper education related to various aspects such as patient assessment, surgical plan, surgical procedures, and post-operative treatment. All this is aimed at increasing the clinical knowledge of doctors, and helping them take better decisions during hair transplantation. This medical education program have been conducted in accordance with certification by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey.

Thus, in addition to offering hair transplant treatments, Istanbul Vita Clinic also an educational institute for hair transplant doctors and plays a prominent role within the hair transplant sector of Turkey.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organisations defines İstanbul Vita as the #1 best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, main reasons that İstanbul Vita is better than other hair transplant clinics: