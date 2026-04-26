Sibling-powered soft rock group Infinity Song is ushering in a fresh chapter with the announcement of their highly anticipated self-titled album, Infinity Song. Set for release on June 12, 2026, the project marks a significant milestone for the band known for their lush harmonies and genre-blending sound.
To celebrate the announcement, the group released their vibrant new single, “One Foot Out,” which is available now via Roc Nation Distribution. The track serves as a perfect introduction to their new era, blending nostalgic soft rock sensibilities with contemporary production. “One Foot Out” captures the band’s signature vocal precision and evocative storytelling, elements that have previously drawn comparisons to legendary 70s groups like ABBA and The Mamas & the Papas.
Following the viral success of their Metamorphosis EP, the upcoming Infinity Song LP aims to solidify the siblings’ place as a distinct voice in modern music. Fans can stream the new single today as the countdown begins for the full album’s summer arrival.