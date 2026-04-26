Kat Graham Reveals Her Portrayal of Diana Ross in ‘Michael’ Biopic was Cut Due to “Legal Considerations”

If you are looking for Kat Graham as Diana Ross in the new Michael biopic, sorry, you won’t see her. Hitting Instagram, Graham reveals her portrayal was cut due to “legal considerations.”

“Certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast,” she wrote. “Those moments are no longer part of the Final Cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”

The upcoming Michael is projected to debut with over $70 million, potentially setting a new record for music biopics.

According to Variety, the film is expected to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody and Straight Outta Compton, with some estimates putting its domestic total at $80 million.

Globally, Michael could earn between $140 million and $150 million in its opening weekend, signaling strong international demand.

Hollywood Boulevard was transformed into a glittering tribute to the King of Pop on Monday night as Lionsgate hosted the world premiere of MICHAEL. The massive event spanned the iconic Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre, featuring a black glitter carpet that set an electric tone for the star-studded evening.

The premiere drew a significant gathering of the Jackson family, including Katherine, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, and Prince Jackson. They were joined by the film’s lead, Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle in the biopic. The red carpet was packed with A-list talent such as Usher, Stevie Wonder, Magic Johnson, Miles Teller, and Nia Long. Director Antoine Fuqua and producers Graham King and John Branca were also in attendance to celebrate the culmination of the highly anticipated project.

Inside the theater, the energy was celebratory. As the end credits rolled, the audience erupted into song and dance, cheering along to Michael Jackson’s legendary hits. The cast and crew received a resounding standing ovation when they took the stage. Jaafar Jackson closed the night with an emotional tribute to his late uncle. “Most importantly, I just hope that my uncle, Michael, is smiling from up above,” Jackson told the cheering crowd.

The evening served as more than just a film screening; it was a global celebration of Michael Jackson’s enduring impact on music and culture. With activations and fanfare extending across Hollywood, the event solidified the film’s status as a major cinematic milestone for 2026. MICHAEL is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide later this year, promising an intimate look at the life and legacy of the world’s greatest entertainer.