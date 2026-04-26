A 1997 Kobe Bryant Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Green card has officially become the most expensive solo Bryant card ever sold. Alternative trading platform Alt purchased the rare collectible for $3.15 million, shattering the previous solo record of $2.4 million set in September 2025.

The staggering price is driven by the card’s extreme rarity. While the back is serial-numbered out of 100, only the first ten cards in the print run feature the iconic green foil. According to ESPN, out of those ten, only three have ever been graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). This specific card holds a PSA 5 grade, with only one other green PMG graded higher by the company.

“I’d argue this is the best Kobe Bryant card out there,” Alt founder and CEO Leore Avidar stated. He noted that the card represents the first year of basketball PMGs, which maintains a massive collector base. This historic transaction highlights the booming demand for ultra-rare “90s inserts” and solidifies Bryant’s enduring legacy within the high-end sports memorabilia market.