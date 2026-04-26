Offset Commits to Work After Shooting: ‘Gotta Keep Pushing’

Offset is pushig the gas on his career after being shot earlier this month in Florida. Pulling up on the Creators Inc. podcast, Offset stated this is not the “time to be slowing down.”

“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man,” he said. “Keep this shit pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Offset is shaking off a brush with death … saying he's back on the grind after getting shot.



🎥 Creators Inc pic.twitter.com/CYgXCqtPGh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

That’s a different statement than Offset previously said after sustaining the injury, where he addressed fans directly, expressing gratitude while signaling a focus on recovery. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better!” he shared. He continued with a more reflective tone, writing, “I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music..realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses..” and added, “Life is a gamble and I’m playing to win.”