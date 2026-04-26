Eighteen-year-old Zahir Davis was taken into custody on Friday night, April 24, 2026, in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre, a case that began with a violent confrontation at a Queens playground and ended with an arrest at JFK Airport.

Disgusting sequence of events. But first here’s the perp walk and the victim’s family giving the suspect their energy.

NOW: "You are a dead man!" Emotional Outburst at Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre during Waterfight takeover at Queens Park



18-year-old Zahir Davis arrested Friday night in connection to the fatal beating and shooting of a teen in Roy Wilkins Park, according… pic.twitter.com/j5UZRMP40P — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 25, 2026

Authorities say Davis was detained by the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force immediately after arriving in New York on a flight from Jamaica, where he had fled just one day after the April 16 shooting in an apparent attempt to avoid arrest.

The incident took place at Nautilus Playground inside Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, Queens. According to investigators, Pierre was participating in a water-gun and gel-gun game he had helped organize through social media when the situation escalated into violence.

Police reports and viral video footage indicate Pierre was beaten by a group of teenagers before Davis allegedly escalated the confrontation by drawing a handgun and firing a single shot into Pierre’s chest. The teen was later pronounced dead.

Davis now faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Saturday morning and remanded without bail.

Investigators believe the shooting was tied to an ongoing gang dispute between Pierre and Davis’s group, identified by authorities as the BG4 gang. Officials described the case as a targeted act of violence that grew out of a preexisting feud rather than a spontaneous altercation.

Law enforcement officials credited coordinated efforts between federal and local agencies for Davis’s swift capture after his international flight. The arrest marks the end of a brief but intensive search that spanned multiple jurisdictions and led authorities from Queens to the Caribbean and back to New York City.