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The Boston Celtics moved within one victory of the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a dominant 128 to 96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston relied on a historic shooting performance, sinking a franchise playoff record 24 three-pointers to take a commanding 3 to 1 series lead.

Payton Pritchard provided an unexpected spark off the bench. He caught fire early, scoring 18 of his career high 32 points in the first half. His four triples fueled a decisive 25 to 6 run that gave the Celtics an 18 point cushion at halftime. Pritchard finished the night with six three-pointers and five assists.

PRITCHARD DELIVERED OFF THE BENCH IN GAME 4!



32 PTS (career-high in a postseason game)

4 REB

5 AST

6 3PM (career-high in a postseason game)



Only Kevin McHale (34 on May 17, 1991) has scored more points as a Boston reserve in a postseason game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4Iv9yDsKPw — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2026

Jayson Tatum ensured there would be no Philadelphia comeback in the second half. Tatum finished with 30 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, scoring 25 of those points after the break. His playmaking and scoring efficiency allowed Boston to outscore the 76ers 72 to 48 over the final two quarters.

Philadelphia welcomed back Joel Embiid, who recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds, but his presence was not enough to counter Boston’s perimeter onslaught. The Celtics shot 45.3 percent from beyond the arc as a team, effectively silencing the Philadelphia crowd. Boston now returns home with a chance to close out the series in Game 5.