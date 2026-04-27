Charlamagne Tha God is offering some blunt career advice to Drake following his highly publicized lyrical standoff with Kendrick Lamar. During a recent broadcast, the media mogul suggested that the Toronto rapper should stop attempting to “circle the block” and instead focus on the signature sound that built his empire.

“Ain’t no circling the block,” Charlamagne stated. He urged Drake to return to his strengths, specifically creating tracks for the nightlife and his female fanbase. “Just go ahead and make your records for the club. Make your records for the ladies. Like, keep it moving. Nobody want to see you circle the block. You lost.”

Despite the definitive take on the battle, Charlamagne clarified that a loss in a rap feud does not equate to the end of Drake’s reign in the industry. He maintained that the artist remains a powerhouse but argued that dwelling on the defeat only hinders his progress.

“He’s still Drake,” he noted. “But you lost a rap battle. That’s it. Keep it moving. The only person that made this situation worse after the fact was you.”

Drake’s new album, Iceman, is set to be released on May 15.