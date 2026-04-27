Is Nicki Minaj’s highly controversial marriage over? According to DJ Vlad, it likely is. The media personality recently claimed that Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty may be living apart, sparking speculation about their relationship. Posting on X, he referenced a New York registry listing that suggests Petty is residing in a modest home in Jamaica, Queens, rather than the multimillion-dollar property associated with Minaj. He also mentioned unconfirmed rumors about possible personal issues contributing to the situation- including the rumor that Petty may have gotten another woman pregnant.

He posted: “It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty. According ot [sp] the sex offender registry, he’s now living in a tiny 800-square-foot house in Jamaica, Queens, instead of the $20M Hidden Hills mansion Nicki owns. The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but that’s not confirmed. Is this the greatest bag fumble of all time?:

It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty. According ot the sex offender registry, he's now living in a tiny 800-square-foot house in Jamaica, Queens, instead of the $20M Hidden Hills mansion Nicki owns. The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but… pic.twitter.com/lRmjRqcH0p — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) April 27, 2026

Petty’s inclusion on the registry stems from a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, and he later pleaded guilty in 2021 to failing to update his registration after moving. The couple, who have known each other since their youth, married in 2019 and welcomed a child the following year.

In other news, Minaj was reportedly late to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a security incident occurred involving an armed individual who was stopped at a checkpoint and later charged with multiple offenses.