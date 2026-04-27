Las Vegas is facing growing criticism from travelers as higher fees and shifting preferences begin to weigh on visitation and revenue along the Strip.

Online complaints have intensified with the cost of staying in the city, with resort fees ranging from $35 to $55 per night before taxes and added parking charges. For many, the total price of a trip now rivals or exceeds alternative destinations, leading some visitors to opt for local casinos or skip travel altogether.

Recent data reflects that hesitation. Visitor volume fell 2.2 percent in January 2026, landing at 3.27 million people. At the same time, gaming revenue on the Strip dropped 11 percent to $748 million, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline.

The trend is not just about pricing. Travel habits are evolving, particularly among younger audiences. Many Gen Z consumers are less focused on traditional gambling and nightlife, two pillars that long defined the Las Vegas experience. As a result, the city is seeing changes in both how often people visit and what they spend once they arrive.

Some travelers are adjusting by seeking out lower-cost options. Properties like Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery have gained attention for offering more affordable stays without the added resort fees that dominate the Strip.

Major operators are beginning to respond. Companies such as MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are testing new strategies, including all-inclusive packages designed to appeal to budget-conscious guests.

Large-scale events continue to offer hope for recovery. Gatherings like Consumer Electronics Show still draw significant crowds and provide periodic boosts to tourism.

Still, the broader outlook remains uncertain. With repeat visitors pulling back and costs remaining high, Las Vegas faces mounting pressure to redefine its value proposition if it hopes to restore its standing as a go-to destination for affordable entertainment.