Megan Thee Stallion delivered a powerful and emotional performance in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway this Saturday, just hours after confirming her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. While the Houston rapper maintained her professionalism throughout the show, she appeared to fight back tears as the audience offered a massive standing ovation. The visible display of emotion follows a series of social media posts where she suggested infidelity led to the end of the romance.

In a candid Instagram story, Megan seemingly accused Thompson of cheating and failing to commit to a monogamous lifestyle. She detailed the emotional labor of supporting him through a difficult basketball season and his various mood swings, only for him to express “cold feet” regarding their future. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house,” she wrote, expressing a need for a “real break” after the ordeal.

Following the social media stir, Megan issued an official statement to TMZ to clarify her stance. She emphasized that her decision was rooted in a lack of trust and respect. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship,” she stated. The rapper made it clear that once those core values were compromised, the relationship could no longer continue.

Despite the personal turmoil, Megan remains focused on her professional commitments. She told fans she is now prioritizing herself and moving forward with peace and clarity. The crowd at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre continued to show their support, rallying behind the star during this difficult personal transition.