The 2026 Michael Jackson biopic Michael opened to historic numbers over its first weekend, pulling in an estimated $97 million domestically and $217.4 million worldwide from April 24 to April 26. The launch sets a new benchmark for musical biopics and stands as the largest domestic opening ever for a film in the genre.

‘MICHAEL’ has opened with $217.4M worldwide.



The biggest opening of all time for a biopic. pic.twitter.com/Tb8NNPlbld — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2026

International markets contributed $120.4 million to the global total, pushing the film well past previous biopic debuts, including Straight Outta Compton. Industry projections had been strong heading into the weekend, but the film still exceeded expectations.

There’s a new box office king.



“Michael” arrived in theaters as an instant sensation with $97 million domestically and $217 million globally in its first weekend of release. These ticket sales rank as the best start of all time for a biopic, smashing the record set by 2015’s… pic.twitter.com/ogG6yKOUez — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2026

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the film centers on the creation of the Thriller era and the late artist’s rise to global superstardom. Its performance was driven in part by premium formats, with nearly 40 percent of total revenue coming from IMAX and other large-format screens.

Audience response has been a major factor in the film’s early success. While critics were less enthusiastic, reflected in a 38 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers delivered a far different verdict. The film earned an A- CinemaScore along with a 96 to 97 percent audience rating, highlighting a notable divide between reviewers and moviegoers.

That gap has not slowed momentum at the box office. Michael currently ranks as the second-largest opening of 2026, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which debuted with $131.7 million domestically.

Beyond theaters, the film is also reshaping music consumption. In the days following its release, several of Michael Jackson’s classic tracks surged in popularity, with songs such as “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” reentering Spotify’s Global Top 200.

The strong debut underscores the enduring cultural pull of Jackson’s legacy and signals continued box office strength in the weeks ahead, even as debate around the film’s critical reception continues.