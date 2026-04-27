The upcoming biopic Michael will utilize advanced CGI to bring Bubbles the chimpanzee to the silver screen, ensuring no live primates were used during production. This decision comes as the real Bubbles enjoys his retirement at the Center for Great Apes in Florida, where he has resided since 2005.

Now 43 years old, Bubbles spends his days napping and acting as a mentor to younger apes at the sanctuary. His high quality of care remains a priority for those connected to his past, as the Jackson estate continues to help fund his lifelong residency.

According to Variety, Lionsgate confirmed that the production maintained a continuing constructive dialogue with PETA throughout the filmmaking process. The studio emphasized that featuring Bubbles in the story is not an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets, a practice widely condemned by animal rights advocates today.

Lauren Thomasson, PETA’s director of animals in film and television, praised the shift toward digital effects. She noted that so much more is known today about what these animals need to thrive, including freedom and the companionship of their peers. Thomasson explained that modern understanding makes film sets and human homes unacceptable environments for their wellbeing.