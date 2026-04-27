The Houston Rockets kept their postseason hopes alive Sunday night with a decisive 115-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, pushing their first-round matchup to a Game 5.

Rockets acting all tough after winning a game… yeah let’s blow these mf’s out on Wednesday 😈 pic.twitter.com/V0W9AMNHT9 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 27, 2026

Houston took control early and never let go. Holding a nine-point advantage at the break, the Rockets surged in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 34-18 to put the game out of reach.

Bronny hit a three and pointed at Ime Udoka 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oh5dsGIgS8 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 27, 2026

A balanced offensive effort fueled the win. Amen Thompson paced the team with 23 points, while Tari Eason added 20 and Alperen Şengün chipped in 19, giving Houston consistent production across the lineup.

Kevin Durant waves goodbye to Deandre Ayton after Ayton's ejection.pic.twitter.com/tfBQdjIyC1 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 27, 2026

The Lakers, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm. LeBron James endured a tough performance, scoring just 10 points while committing eight turnovers. Frustration mounted as the game slipped away, culminating in a key moment during the third quarter when center Deandre Ayton was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for contact with Şengün.

OMG BRONNY 2 ADOU THIERO pic.twitter.com/l8Z8Z0Syc9 — 𝗠𝗔𝗟 (@MindOfBron) April 27, 2026

Despite the loss, Los Angeles still maintains control of the series with a 3-1 lead and will have an opportunity to close things out on its home floor.

A summary of Lakers/Rockets Game 4 so far: pic.twitter.com/c5qIVDTJY5 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 27, 2026

Game 5 is set for Wednesday, April 29, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Lakers will try to avoid extending the series further.

Both teams continue to deal with roster limitations. Houston was without Kevin Durant due to an ankle issue, while the Lakers remained short-handed with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves sidelined.

History presents a steep challenge for the Rockets. No NBA team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, with teams holding that advantage sitting at 0-159. Houston’s win ensures at least one more game, but the margin for error remains nonexistent.