One of sports’ longest running personal fallouts has finally come to an end, and the unlikely figure at the center of the reconciliation is former MLB All Star Vince Coleman.

According to reports, Coleman played a key role in helping mend the fractured relationship between Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, bringing the two basketball icons back into communication after more than a decade of silence.

The fallout dates back to 2012, when Barkley publicly criticized Jordan’s performance as majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, now known as the Hornets. Barkley, speaking in his role as an analyst, questioned Jordan’s leadership and decision making, comments that did not sit well with the six time NBA champion. From that point forward, Jordan cut off contact, ending a friendship that had lasted more than 20 years.

@mattbarnes Charles Barkley reveals that Michael Jordan is the reason the two former friends and rivals have not been on speaking terms. The Hall of Famer opens up about the situation candidly, shedding light on what led to the breakdown in their relationship. Barkley’s comments offer a rare and honest look at the tension between two of basketball’s most iconic figures. ♬ original sound – Matt Barnes – Matt Barnes

The stalemate remained in place until April 2026.

Coleman, who was with Jordan at The Grove XXIII, Jordan’s private golf course in Florida, decided to step in. During that time, he reached out directly to Barkley and made it clear he was ready to end the standoff.

According to Barkley, Coleman told him he was “sick of you and MJ’s BS,” before pushing both sides to get on the phone and finally talk through their differences. What followed was a long overdue conversation that reopened the door between the two former friends.

The result is a reconciliation that, while still developing, has already moved beyond silence. As of late April 2026, Barkley and Jordan have reconnected and are reportedly planning to play golf together once the NBA season concludes, a sign that the relationship is being rebuilt in real time.

For Barkley, the situation has always been tied to principle.

He has maintained that his criticism of Jordan was rooted in his responsibility as a broadcaster, not personal disrespect. At the same time, he acknowledged the toll the fallout took, expressing relief that the issue has finally been resolved after so many years.

Coleman’s role in the moment adds a unique layer to the story, bridging two different sports worlds to help resolve a deeply personal issue. Known for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals and his impact as one of baseball’s premier base stealers, Coleman’s intervention now becomes part of a different kind of legacy, one tied to restoring a friendship that once seemed beyond repair.

After 14 years, one phone call changed everything.

And for two of the most recognizable figures in basketball history, it was enough to finally move forward.