The San Antonio Spurs orchestrated a postseason miracle on Monday, overcoming a 17 point halftime deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 114 to 93. After trailing 58 to 41 at the break, San Antonio ignited a 73 point second half to secure a 3 to 1 series lead.

WEMBY STUFFED THE STAT SHEET IN GAME 4!



👽 27 PTS

👽 11 REB

👽 3 AST

👽 4 STL

👽 7 BLK



SPURS RALLY FROM 19 DOWN TO WIN.

3-1 SERIES LEAD IN ROUND 1. pic.twitter.com/ZwiypxL3nR — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2026

Victor Wembanyama led the charge in his first career road playoff game. Returning from a concussion, he recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks. He joined legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson as the only players to reach those marks in a playoff game. In the second half alone, Wembanyama was perfect, shooting 5 for 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

While Wembanyama provided the spark, the victory was a collective effort. De’Aaron Fox matched the big man with 18 second half points, totaling a game high 28. Rookie Stephon Castle added 16 points and 8 assists, while Devin Vassell sparked a decisive 40 to 19 fourth quarter run.

This performance marked the first time in NBA playoff history that a team trailed by 15 or more at the half and won by at least 20. San Antonio now returns home for Game 5 on Tuesday with an opportunity to clinch the series.