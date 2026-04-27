On this date in 1999, Naughty by Nature returned with their fifth studio album, Nineteen Naughty Nine: Nature’s Fury, a project that reaffirmed their place in Hip Hop while adapting to a shifting sound at the turn of the millennium.

Coming off the success of their earlier multi platinum run, the East Orange, New Jersey trio of Treach, Vin Rock, and Kay Gee approached this album with a balance of grit and growth. By 1999, the landscape of Hip Hop was evolving, with new regional sounds emerging and the industry leaning toward more commercial production. Still, Naughty By Nature stayed rooted in what built their name, sharp lyricism, street authenticity, and hooks that could still move a crowd.

The album was released through Arista Records and featured production primarily handled by Kay Gee, whose ability to blend hard hitting drums with melodic elements remained a defining piece of the group’s sound. Nineteen Naughty Nine: Nature’s Fury showcased that versatility, moving between rugged street records and more accessible, radio ready tracks without losing identity.

Leading the charge was the single “Jamboree,” featuring Zhané, which became one of the group’s biggest crossover records. The track climbed into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated radio, proving that Naughty By Nature could still deliver hits in a new era. On the other end of the spectrum, records like “We Could Do It” leaned into a harder edge, reminding listeners that their foundation had not changed.

The album also included contributions from artists like Next, helping round out a project that reflected both the group’s roots and the collaborative energy of the late 90s.

While Nineteen Naughty Nine: Nature’s Fury did not reach the same commercial heights as their earlier classics, it still earned a gold certification and demonstrated the group’s ability to remain relevant nearly a decade into their career. More importantly, it showed their willingness to evolve without abandoning the essence of who they were.

Twenty seven years later, the album stands as a testament to longevity in Hip Hop, a reminder that adapting to change while staying true to your core is one of the hardest balances to maintain.

Salute to Naughty By Nature for continuing to represent Jersey and delivering another chapter in their legacy with Nineteen Naughty Nine: Nature’s Fury.