In the aftermath of the April 25, 2026 shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Donald Trump projected a composed public image while offering a series of pointed remarks about the incident, the media, and his own role in public life.

Holy crap Trump has a guilty conscious.



TRUMP: I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody



O'DONNELL: Oh, you think he was referring to you? pic.twitter.com/jWr2AWrvmn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 27, 2026

Though accounts of his immediate reaction varied, Trump later downplayed any fear. In an interview, he stated he “wasn’t worried” because he “understands life” and “we live in a crazy world.” He also acknowledged that he did not rush to evacuate when agents moved to secure him, explaining that he “wanted to see what was happening” and resisted being quickly removed from the scene.

Witnesses offered mixed descriptions of the moment, with some noting visible surprise as he was taken to the ground, while allies emphasized his composure. House Speaker Mike Johnson pointed to what he described as Trump’s steady presence, calling attention to his “calm demeanor under pressure.”

Less than an hour after being escorted out, Trump reappeared in the White House briefing room, still dressed in formal attire, to address the situation publicly.

In subsequent interviews, his tone shifted sharply toward criticism of the press. During a televised exchange, he labeled journalist Norah O’Donnell a “disgrace” after she referenced passages from the suspect’s manifesto that included personal criticisms. Expanding on that sentiment, Trump argued that the media and the Democratic Party are “almost one and the same” and accused both of being lenient on crime.

He also said in his interview: “I’M NOT A PEDOPHILE.”

“I’M NOT A RAPIST.”

“YOU’RE A DISGRACE.”

Trump snapped when the reporter read part of the shooter’s manifesto, but here’s the thing:

SHE NEVER SAID IT WAS TRUMP.

This is a total DISASTER.

At the same time, he acknowledged the inherent risks tied to his position, stating that being a “consequential president” increases exposure to danger and adding, “It’s a dangerous profession.”

Trump also took to social media to shape public perception of the incident. He posted security footage of the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, running past law enforcement, saying the release was meant to ensure “transparency.” In another post, he shared an image of the suspect restrained on the floor following the arrest.